Thalaiva Rajinikanth is the first pan-Indian star who was well-known in every part of the country. From flipping and rolling his glasses in style to rolling cigarettes in the air, Rajinikanth does everything in his way and is a true trendsetter. His on-screen shenanigans, powerful dialogue delivery, charisma and mannerisms are what make his persona larger-than-life. Addressed as ‘Thalaiva’, the actor who has been a part of Indian cinema for over five decades, is worshipped as God among his fans. While he has done hundreds of films in his illustrious career, there are also some films for which he shot but never saw the light of the day. Here's looking at some of those Hindi films that Rajinikanth worked on but was eventually shelved:

Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1990):

Along with Rajinikanth, this B.M.B. Productions's film starred Shammi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Sridevi. The film's music was by Bappi Lahiri, produced by Suresh Bokadia, and directed by K.C. Bokadia. However, the film was shelved.

Takrao (1986):

Rajinikanth along with Shatrughan Sinha, Anita Raaj, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Sushma Seth. Produced by Raja Roy (Reena Roy's brother) and directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film was never released.

Shanaakht (1988):

Rajnikanth starred in the shelved film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Madhavi, Sujata Mehta, and Paresh Rawal. The music was by Amar Uptal and film was directed by Tinnu Anand. The film was shelved due to many similarities with 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati'.

Ghar Ka Bhedi (1990):

This is yet another film with of Rajinikanth with Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit that was shelved. Produced by Satyen Pal Choudhary and directed by Prakash Mehra, the film was shelved after the announcement.

Raasta Patharon Ka (1984):

This Rajinikanth-starrer was produced and directed by B.Subbash.

Untitled film (1986)

Rajinikanth starred in this shelved film by Meenakshi Enterprises. Directed by Baapu, the film also had Hema Malini along with Rajesh Khanna in a guest appearance.

Lal Toofan (1988):

This shelved film had names like Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Rajnikanth, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Suresh Oberoi, Suparna Anand, Raza Murad, and Pran in the cast list. Written by Sachin Bhaumick, music by Laxmikant Pyarelal, produced by Hardeep Chitrath, and directed by Subhash Bhakri.

Watan Ke Saudagar (1991):

The film directed by K. Ravi Dutt, starred Rajnikanth, Vijayashanti, Shobhana, Radhika, Charan Raj, Paresh Rawal, and Saeed Jaffery.