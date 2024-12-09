Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to praise Allu Arjun's humble nature. He was reacting to a video where the Pushpa star called him an inspiration

Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun

Listen to this article 'You give me more than I deserve': Amitabh Bachchan responds to Allu Arjun's kind words for him x 00:00

The National Award winner Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of this year's biggest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Opening to a roaring response from audiences all across, the film has been ruling over the hearts of viewers and creating box office records with each passing day. Globally, the film has registered a fabulous Rs 621 crore in just three days. Amid its successful run in theaters, Allu Arjun was seen referring to Amitabh Bachchan as his inspiration, and he received words of appreciation and gratitude from the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, during a press meet, Allu Arjun was asked which Bollywood actor inspires him the most. The Icon Star named Amitabh Bachchan, calling himself an ardent fan and expressing how deeply he adores him. He shared how he has been greatly impacted by Amitabh Bachchan's craft, having grown up watching him. Allu Arjun also praised the megastar for his incredible ability to act so beautifully even at an advanced age. Upon hearing these words of praise from Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to express his gratitude and wrote:

"#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success !"

#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success ! https://t.co/ZFhgfS6keL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 9, 2024

Looking at such a humble gratitude gesture from Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun also thanked the mega star and wrote on his social media -

"Amitabh ji 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 … you are our super hero … and listening to words like this from you is surreal . Thank you for your kind words , generous compliments and heart full wishes … Humbled by your humility 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Amitabh ji 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 … you are our super hero … and listening to words like this from you is surreal . Thank you for your kind words , generous compliments and heart full wishes … Humbled by your humility 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 9, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.