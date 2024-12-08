During the episode, Rekha was asked about her song "O Sheron Wali" from Suhaag. The song featured Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. In the song, Rekha performs dandiya in a temple

Rekha and Amitabh Bhachchan shared screen in Suhaag

Legendary actress Rekha was the most recent guest on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. During her visit to the show, the actress talked about working with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Suhaag. During the episode, Rekha was asked about her song "O Sheron Wali" from Suhaag. The song featured Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. In the song, Rekha performs dandiya in a temple.

Rekha heaped praises on Amitabh Bachchan

During the episode, a fan questioned Rekha and asked, “In the movie Suhaag, you played dandiya so well. Even though you are a South Indian, you played the Gujarati dandiya so well. It didn’t feel like you were not a Gujarati. How did you manage it?"

In reply to this, Rekha praised Big B without taking his name. “Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main dandiya khel rahi thi, wo kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh kya karungi? Dandiya aati ya na aati ho, saamna aise aadmi-shaks aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh-angh theedakne lagta hai.” (Think about this, the personality of the person I was performing dandiya with. I obviously had to do a good job. Even if I didn’t know how to play dandiya, when he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing)," the Umrao Jaan actress said.

About Rekha & Big B’s Suhaag

Suhaag, starring Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, was released in 1979. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Nirupa Roy, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, and Jeevan. According to Box Office India, Suhaag was the highest-grossing film of 1979.

About Rekha & Big B’s films

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space in nine films during the 1970s and 1980s. During this time, rumors about their alleged affair circulated, even though Amitabh was married to Jaya Bachchan. It is said that their relationship ended in the early 1980s. The trio later appeared together in Yash Chopra's Silsila, a film that was regarded as the "casting coup of the century" due to the unique pairing of the three stars.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix began on September 21. Last week, Kapil hosted Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday.