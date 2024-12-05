Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan responds to netizen who criticised Abhishek

Updated on: 06 December,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Amitabh, who is rarely critical while responding to those who interact with him online, pointedly responded stating, “Wow! What a viewpoint you have! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English”

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan silenced a troll who criticised his son Abhishek Bachchan for speaking in English at an event, suggesting that Hindi should be his choice of language. The veteran actor addressed the comment after re-sharing a video of Abhishek speaking in English. An X user wrote, “Sir, please ask junior Bachchan to speak in Hindi. I don’t fully understand English.” 


Amitabh, who is rarely critical while responding to those who interact with him online, pointedly responded stating, “Wow! What a viewpoint you have! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English!”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


