After Mahakumbh mela, Katrina Kaif spends time at mental health resort in Austria

Updated on: 27 February,2025 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After seeking blessings at Mahakumbh Mela, Katrina Kaif visited a mental health resort in Austria. She shared some stunning pictures capturing her time there

Katrina Kaif

After Mahakumbh mela, Katrina Kaif spends time at mental health resort in Austria
Days after visiting Mahakumbh mela, actress Katrina Kaif jetted off to Austria for some relaxation at a medical health resort. She took to social media to share a serene and picturesque experience from her visit to Mayr Life Altausse, a medical health resort in Austria. 


Katrina Kaif at mental health resort


On Thursday, the 'Tiger 3' actress posted several glimpses from her tranquil gateway on her Instagram handle and expressed how the beauty and tranquility of the place never failed to surprise her. Katrina shared that the peaceful environment provided the perfect opportunity to reset and recharge.


Sharing the images, the actress wrote, “That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake …. Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive…Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the photos and videos, Kaif is seen posing against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. She posted photos showcasing the breathtaking views of the snowcapped mountains and beautiful landscapes. Soon after Katrina shared the post, fans and followers were quick to respond, admiring the breathtaking visuals and reflecting on the actress’ sense of calm and gratitude. One user wrote, “so calm and relaxing.” Another wrote, “Oh so gorgeous.”

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh

Katrina’s peaceful getaway to Austria comes shortly after a deeply spiritual experience at the Maha Kumbh.During her visit to Prayagraj, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Katrina was accompanied by her mother-in-law.  They also attended the 'Ganga Aarti' during their religious visit.

After her spiritual visit, Katrina shared her experience with ANI and said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

