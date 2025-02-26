The video in question shows Katrina Kaif being surrounded by semi-naked men who thronged to watch her while taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025

Katrina Kaif at Maha Kumbh 2025 Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'Painful to watch': Viral video shows Katrina Kaif being mobbed by semi-naked men while taking a dip at Maha Kumbh x 00:00

Days after Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a disturbing video has surfaced on social media. The clip in question shows Katrina being surrounded by semi-naked men who thronged to watch her while taking a dip.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by बनारसी_वेla (@banarasi_vella)

Netizens react to Katrina’s Maha Kumbh video

As the video went viral, a section of netizens expressed their fury over it, with some even justifying VIP culture. One user wrote, “It’s so annoying to see how people are shoving cameras on her face, she is maintaining her grace and staying calm. The sad part is her mother-in-law is with her as well, people should have some shame!”

“How disgusting that you go there to clean your sins, but thirst over a woman. How convenient is it to forget your god?” added another.

Another user weighed in, “The reason why VIP culture exists and should exist.”

“Imagine you are just trying to take a dip in a holy river and throngs of almost naked men surround you,” wrote another netizen.

One user commented, “It's painful to watch....so many people around her just to click her.”

Katrina’s visit to Maha Kumbh

During her visit, Katrina Kaif met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

Her husband Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh before Chhaava release.

Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities. As the historic mela nears its conclusion, the final major bathing ritual will take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri. According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday.