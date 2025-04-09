Chronicling the best wellness tips from some of the fittest celebrities of India

Randeep Hooda

World health day: Randeep Hooda to Kriti Sanon, celebs share wellness tips

Randeep Hooda, on the importance of sports

‘Sports is big part of my life, as it should be for everybody. When you practice a sport, there’s an entire set of physical training that needs to be undertaken that doesn’t happen [in traditional fitness formats]. For instance, a rider must have a sense of balance, an understanding of callisthenics, and appropriate core engagement.’

Kriti Sanon, on the importance of patience and consistency

‘Nothing happens overnight. Even if you exercise for two hours each day and slog yourself, you won’t see results in four days. You have to be consistent.’

Shenaz Treasury’s lesson for women

‘I spent my 20s stressing over my body. I was often [mocked] for my big thighs. I’d wear long skirts to hide them, and it wasn’t until my first boyfriend gave me the confidence to [flaunt my legs] that I began to do so. I am thankful for my thick and muscular legs. Hopefully, they’ll take me through my 90s.’

Sonu Sood, on setting an example for children

‘If you need to be pushed to head to the gym, that’s [a problem]. But if you have that drive, half the job is done. My kids have grown up watching me be disciplined; they know that there has not been a single day that I’ve given up. That also keeps them on their toes.’

Vikas Khanna, on celebrating Indian eating patterns

‘It’s easy to adopt a foreign culture, but you must remember your roots. Our ancestors have taught us how to cook well, and have told us why some foods are consumed with others. We haven’t invented these things on our own. So, it’s important to be attentive to our practices.’