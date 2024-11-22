IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his leadership role

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to skin the cat in his own way

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah addresses the media in Perth yesterday. Pic/AFP

Jasprit Bumrah has always loved responsibility and taking on tough jobs which is why he is relishing the prospect of leading India against fierce rivals Australia in a much-anticipated Test series opener in their backyard.

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to skin the cat in his own way.

“I don’t look at captaincy as a post, but I have always loved responsibility,” Bumrah said at a press conference ahead of the first Test.

“I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You want to do things and get thrown in tough scenarios, this adds a new challenge for me,” India’s pace spearhead said, summing up his feelings about leadership.

“Obviously, I won’t be telling Rohit ki main kar leta hoon [I would do this] [laughs]. He is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job and right now it’s one game and you don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”

“In the next game, things change and that’s how cricket works. Right now, I am in the present. I have been given a responsibility. I am thinking how I can contribute to the best of my capacity,” he added.

