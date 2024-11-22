Breaking News
Maharashtra sees 66.05 per cent voter turnout, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019; Kolhapur leads with 76.63 per cent
Maharashtra polls: BJP indulged in bogus voting in Aurangabad East seat, alleges AIMIM leader Jaleel
Maharashtra: Scolded for taking mother's gold ring, woman ends life in Mumbra
Man held for committing fraud after opening 35 bank accounts, held
Leaders of Mahayuti will sit together and decide on Maharashtra CM face, says Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs AUS 1st Test Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his leadership role

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his leadership role

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to skin the cat in his own way

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his leadership role

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah addresses the media in Perth yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his leadership role
x
00:00

Jasprit Bumrah has always loved responsibility and taking on tough jobs which is why he is relishing the prospect of leading India against fierce rivals Australia in a much-anticipated Test series opener in their backyard.


This is the second time that Bumrah will captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma after the Edgbaston Test against England in 2022, and the 30-year-old would like to skin the cat in his own way.


Also Read: "It’s a pleasure to be part of it": Devdutt Padikkal on Team India


“I don’t look at captaincy as a post, but I have always loved responsibility,” Bumrah said at a press conference ahead of the first Test.
“I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You want to do things and get thrown in tough scenarios, this adds a new challenge for me,” India’s pace spearhead said, summing up his feelings about leadership.

“Obviously, I won’t be telling Rohit ki main kar leta hoon [I would do this] [laughs]. He is our captain and he is doing a wonderful job and right now it’s one game and you don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”

“In the next game, things change and that’s how cricket works. Right now, I am in the present. I have been given a responsibility. I am thinking how I can contribute to the best of my capacity,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 jasprit bumrah rohit sharma India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK