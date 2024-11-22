Bumrah’s delivery to Smith was a perfect example of his craft—he bowled a good-length delivery that nipped back sharply

Viral Kohli gives a hug to paceman Jasprit Bumrah for his wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith (R) during the first day of the first Test (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: History repeats! Jasprit Bumrah’s golden duck of Steve Smith sparks ODI World Cup final flashbacks x 00:00

India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass with the ball in the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium, underlining his ability and skill.

Opening the bowling for India, Bumrah unleashed a devastating spell that dismantled Australia’s top order. He claimed the key wickets of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, and Australian captain Pat Cummins.

The wicket of Smith, however, was particularly noteworthy. As one of Australia’s premier batters, sending him back for a golden duck was a significant achievement. The manner of his dismissal also drew comparisons to Bumrah’s performance in the 2023 World Cup final.

Bumrah’s delivery to Smith was a perfect example of his craft—he bowled a good-length delivery that nipped back sharply. Smith, attempting to get across the line, tried to defend it but completely missed the ball, which hit his pad with a resounding thud.

The appeal was immediate, and the umpire’s finger went up without hesitation. It was a clear and dead-plumb decision, and Smith knew it instantly as he walked off the field in disappointment. This marked only the second golden duck of Smith’s Test career, the first coming against South Africa in 2014.

During the World Cup 2023 final, Bumrah’s wicket of Smith gave India a glimmer of hope after a dismal first-innings total. In this Test, India found themselves in a similar position, with a modest first-inning score. However, Bumrah’s dismissal of Smith provided a ray of optimism, with India left hoping that this key breakthrough could trigger a collapse in the Australian ranks.

Meanwhile, India roared back into the first Test against Australia on Friday after being skittled for 150, taking seven wickets in the final session to put themselves in the box seat after a riveting opening day in Perth. At the close, the hosts were in disarray on 67-7 after stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17.