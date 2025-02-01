"Your first love always gives the kiss back": Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya added one more stellar knock to his career during the fourth T20I when he smashed an 87-run partnership alongside Shivam Dube. Pandya also talked about his love for cricket, which he calls his "life, priority and first love"

Hardik Pandya (Pic: X/@hardikpandya7)

Following Team India's victory against England in the fourth T20I, all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he has always been the one making sure that fans get entertained and their money is well spent.

Hardik Pandya added one more stellar knock to his career during the fourth T20I when he smashed an 87-run partnership alongside Shivam Dube.

With this, he also became the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking in a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pandya said that the fans cheering gave him additional motivation.

"I have always been someone who has played for the fans. When they are there, when they are chanting, it gives me that added motivation. I want to do really well for them," he said.

Pandya also talked about his love for cricket, which he calls his "life, priority and first love".

"This sport does not wait much. Your first love always gives the kiss back. The sport has given me so much love and so much things back, I feel I have always have to turn up and be very honest and loyal to the sport," he added.

Hardik Pandya stated that batting has always been close to his heart and playing a good knock gives him a wonderful feeling before he goes to bed.

"I think today, the sport said, you deserve that. A lot of things have changed post the World Cup (T20 WC win last year. I really love to entertain the crowd and make sure every penny that they have spent is worth it," he signed off.

Having played 113 T20Is, Hardik Pandya has scored 1,803 runs with an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 141.63. He has five half-centuries to his name with a career-best score of unbeaten 71 runs.

On the other hand, in 68 matches, Shikhar Dhawan scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with the best score of 92 and 11 fifties in 66 innings.

The highest run-getter for India in T20Is is former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties, with best score of 121*. He is followed by Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (2,596 runs in 82 matches and 78 innings at an average of 38.74, with four centuries and 21 fifties).

(With ANI Inputs)