'Wankhede ki hawa mein..': Shikhar Dhawan shares nostalgic tribute on stadium's golden jubilee

The landmark occasion has prompted tributes from numerous former cricketers, politicians, and Mumbai residents, celebrating the ground that has been the stage for some of Indian cricket's most historic moments

Wankhede stadium, Shikhar Dhawan in action (Pic: AFP)

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan marked the 50th anniversary of Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium with an Instagram post on Sunday, celebrating its rich history and enduring legacy.

The construction of the Wankhede Stadium began in 1974 under the initiative of SK Wankhede, a politician and then-secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Remarkably, the stadium was completed in just 13 months and inaugurated in time to host the final bilateral Test of the 1974-75 series between India and the West Indies in 1975.

In his post, Dhawan shared an aerial view of the stadium alongside a video of himself performing his signature thigh-five gesture as the crowd chanted “Gabbar, Gabbar.”

Reflecting on the occasion, he wrote, “Half a century of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with so many unforgettable moments. ‘India! India!’ ki awaaz… Wankhede ki hawa mein aaj bhi woh Josh hai! ❤️ #50YearsOfWankhede."

Dhawan remarked that the stadium's atmosphere still resonates with the same passion. Although he played only three ODIs and a Test at the Wankhede, he managed to score two half-centuries here against South Africa and Australia.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, too, expressed his pride in being closely associated with the venue. In a video posted by the Mumbai Cricket Association on their X handle, Sharma said, “Hello everyone. On 19th of January this month, Wankhede will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. It’s a very, very proud moment for all the Mumbaikars especially who are involved in Mumbai cricket for so many years. Personally, for me, I have a very, very special connection with this ground. So many memories. I started playing my age group cricket at this very venue. And since then, till now, it’s been a wonderful journey."

He went on to recount the stadium’s evolution over the years: “So to see Wankhede grow over the years. When I played for the first time, the old stadium… it had its own charm. And now, you know, this venue right now has special memories involved with Indian cricket, Mumbai Indians, and age group cricket of Mumbai Cricket Association. So I just want to wish everyone the best for the coming years as well. And hopefully, we can create more and more memories at this very venue. Thank you."