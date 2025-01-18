Breaking News
Updated on: 19 January,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Rohit, who dropped himself due to poor form in the recent Sydney Test against Australia, had his first red-ball practice session during the Mumbai Ranji team’s match simulation exercise at Wankhede recently

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Rohit Sharma, who will be leading India in the three-match home ODI series against England starting February 6 and the February 19-March 9 Champions Trophy in the UAE, has confirmed his participation in a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai against Jammu & Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground on January 23.


Rohit, who dropped himself due to poor form in the recent Sydney Test against Australia, had his first red-ball practice session during the Mumbai Ranji team’s match simulation exercise at Wankhede recently. However, it is learnt that, as of Saturday afternoon, he was yet to confirm his availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the Ranji game, raising concerns about whether the preparation was ideal to play a first-class game ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy.


When Sunday mid-day asked Rohit during a press conference addressed by him and chief selector Ajit Agarkar whether he sees it as a challenge to switch between red-ball and white-ball formats while preparing for a 50-over tournament, he said on Saturday: “I’ve done this all my life — playing red ball on some days and white ball on others. It’s nothing new for me. I’m used to these kinds of changes. It’s been happening for a long time. When you play all three formats, you have to adjust. 

Sometimes you prepare for a red ball [tournament] and then suddenly there’s a T20 format. There’s nothing new about it.”

Rohit last played a Ranji Trophy match in the 2015-16 season (against Uttar Pradesh).

