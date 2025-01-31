Mumbai reap rich harvest in response to Meghalaya’s 86 all out by smashing 671-7 decl; tons for Lad, Anand, Mulani, but Rahane and Thakur narrowly miss 100-mark

Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad celebrates his century on Day Two against Meghalaya at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Mumbai batsmen's stunning knocks help them declare at 671 in first essay vs Meghalaya x 00:00

Had Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (96, 11x4, 1x6) and all-rounder Shardul Thakur (84, 9x4, 5x6) not missed getting to their centuries against Meghalaya on Friday, there may have been five centurions in the Mumbai innings on Day Two of their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground. The three century-makers were Siddhesh Lad (145, 17x4, 1x6), Akash Anand (103, 15x4) and Shams Mulani (100 not out, 16x4), all contributing massively to Mumbai’s 671-7 declared.

Shams Mulani after scoring ton and Akash Anand during his 103

Chakraborty bags a pair

When Meghalaya began their second innings with hardly half-an hour of play left, their batters looked clueless on how to counter pacer Thakur. Opener Nishanta Chakraborty bagged a pair in the game when Thakur clean bowled him off the first ball of the innings. He then trapped nightwatchman, Himan Phukan (0) leg before off the third ball to reduce Meghalaya to 1 for 2 after the first over. The visitors ended the day at 27-2.

Shardul Thakur in full flow during his quickfire 84 (right) Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane en route his 96

Earlier, Mumbai’s overnight batsmen Lad and Rahane started the day on a cautious note. Rahane managed to add just 13 runs to his Thursday’s score and missed his first century of the season by four runs, edging one to wicketkeeper Arpit Bhatewara off pacer Nafees Siddique. Lad, who scored an unbeaten 169 against Odisha last November, was out of the playing XI against Jammu & Kashmir last week. On Friday, he displayed his hunger for runs. He put on 196 with Rahane in a third wicket stand.

Lad, 32, unbeaten with 89 on Thursday evening, celebrated his 10th first-class century in 72 first-class games, with a single. His six and a half-hour marathon knock came to an end when his pull shot off left-arm spinner Anish Charak (2-185) went straight to midwicket fielder Kishan Lyngdoh. Then, wicketkeeper-batsman Akash Anand (103, 15x4), playing only in his second first-class game, and Suryansh Shedge (61, 4x4, 1x6) grabbed the opportunity.

Shedge’s attacking innings

Batting at No. 5, Anand shared two good partnerships, first with Lad (87 runs) and then with No. 6 Shedge (123 runs). Shedge looked in a more attacking mood as he reached his half-century with a four and then smashed a six over the long-on fielder’s head. However, he was bowled by leg-spinner Phukan (3-144) while playing on the back foot. Mulani was the third centurion with an 86-ball 100 not out which included 16 fours. Mulani notched up his maiden first-class century after scoring 18 fifties and 1,919 runs from 47 first-class games under his belt.

Lad returned to the Mumbai team after playing for Goa in the 2022-23 season. “I am someone who underestimates myself a lot, so I never thought that I would be back playing for Mumbai again. I told myself that the opportunity would come and I have to be ready for it. Kudos to the support staff, they really worked hard on me since June [2024]. I had a talk with [head coach] Omkar Salvi sir at the start of the season about what my role will be. When will I get the opportunity? So he got me ready for this situation,” Lad told reporters.

Playing for love of the game: Anand

Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Akash Anand fractured his wrist during a Purshottam Shield match a couple of months ago, but recovered in time to score his maiden first-class century (103, 15x4) against Meghalaya on Friday. Hardik Tamore was the first choice wicketkeeper-batter in the previous game against Jammu & Kashmir, but in a must-win game versus Meghalaya, Anand, who represents Cricket Club of India in local tournaments, got his chance and capitalised on it by scoring a century in his second first-class match.

“I am not playing cricket to get selected, I am playing for the love of the game. Scoring runs and winning for the team is most important for me,” Anand told reporters on Friday. “Our main motive was to bat just once in this game, to get a bonus point. So that was the biggest motivation — to bat long and stay focused irrespective of their [Meghalaya] first innings score. We did not want to take any chances with regards to our second innings batting,” added Anand, who represented Chilaw Marians Cricket Club during a 2022 List A tournament in Sri Lanka.