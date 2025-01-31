With a quarterfinal berth at stake, the defending champions opted for a no-risk approach by batted through the second day to push for an outright win

Shardul Thakur (Pic: Getty Images)

Listen to this article Mumbai pile up misery on Meghalaya, J&K dominate Baroda in Ranji Trophy x 00:00

Mumbai piled up a massive 585-run first-innings lead and made early inroads against Meghalaya, while Jammu and Kashmir grabbed a crucial 205-run advantage against Baroda in their Group A Ranji Trophy matches on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a century but maiden First-Class tons from Akash Anand (103) and Shams Mulani (100 not out), Siddhesh Lad's 145 and fifties from Shardul Thakur (84) and Suryansh Shedge (61) powered the hosts to a massive 671 for seven declared in the first innings.

Meghalaya, who were shot out for 86 in the first innings, slipped to 27/2 at stumps on the second day, trailing by 558 runs as Mumbai took big strides towards a massive win to ensure qualification for the quarterfinals.

With a quarterfinal berth at stake, the defending champions opted for a no-risk approach by batted through the second day to push for an outright win.

The day, however, began on a disappointing note for the hosts when Rahane fell four runs short of his first century this season.

He edged one behind to Arpit Subhas off MD Nafees after being troubled on a few occasions.

Lad brought up his second century of the season, finishing with 145 off 250 balls with 17 fours and a six. Lad had himself to blame when he hit a innocuous delivery from Anish Charak (2/185) straight into the hands of Kishan Lyndoh at short midwicket.

The 196-run association between Rahane and Lad was followed by an 87-run stand between Lad and Anand for the fourth wicket and another 123 runs between Suryansh Shedge and Anand for the fifth.

Thakur then produced a brutal 42-ball 84 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 156 runs for the seventh wicket from only 99 balls with Mulani.

Mumbai declared after Mulani scored his ton, reaching 100 not out from 86 balls.

In another Group A clash at Vadodara, J&K took control against Baroda, whom they had displaced from the top of the points table with a win over Mumbai last week.

J&K came up with a fine bowling display to dismiss Baroda for 166 and take an 80-run first-innings lead.

At stumps, J&K's lead had swelled to 205 with opener Shubham Khajuria, who had earlier taken 3/47, reaching 67 not out off 115 balls.

In Cuttack, Odisha conceded a 19-run first-innings lead but reached 167 for three at stumps to be ahead by 148 runs against Services with Aashirwad Swain batting on 64.

In Solapur, Siddhesh Veer's unbeaten 93 and Yash Kshirsagar's 71 took Maharashtra to 235/3 against Tripura who were bowled out for 270 in the first innings.

Brief scores

At Mumbai: Meghalaya 86 & 27/2 vs Mumbai 671/7 decl in 140.5 overs (Siddhesh Lad 145, Ajinkya Rahane 96, Akash Anand 103, Suryansh Shedge 61, Shams Mulani 100*, Shardul Thakur 84; Himan Phukan 3/144).

At Vadodara: Jammu and Kashmir 246 & 125/1 in 41 overs (Shubham Khajuria 67*) vs Baroda 166 in 62.1 overs (Shivalik Sharma 64; Sahil Lotra 4/26, Abid Mushtaq 3/56, Shubham Khajuria 3/47).

At Cuttack: Odisha 180 & 167/3 (Aashirwad Swain 64*; Pulkit Narang 1/22) vs Services 199 (Ravi Chauhan 120; Rajesh Mohanty 5/68, Tapas Kumar Das 3/57, Sunil Kumar Roul 2/57).

At Solapur: Tripura 270 in 101.2 overs (S Sharath 71; Rajneesh Gurbani 4/37, Hitesh Walunj 4/67) vs Maharashtra 235/3 in 72 overs (Siddhesh Veer 93*; Yash Kshirsagar 71).

(With agency inputs)