India ‘A’s Shams Mulani (left) and Tanush Kotian after their win over India ‘B’ yesterday

Duleep Trophy: How partners in rhyme Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian plotted win over Shreyas Iyer's India 'D'

Mumbai’s spin-bowling all-rounders Shams Mulani (3-117) and Tanush Kotian (4-73) picked seven wickets together to help India ‘A’ beat India ‘D’ by 186 runs in the Duleep Trophy second-round match at Anantapur on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Mulani scored 89 and stitched an invaluable 91-run seventh wicket partnership with Kotian (53) when their India ‘A’ were struggling at 144-6 in the first innings. He credited Kotian for his valuable contribution. “Whenever we have played for Mumbai, we have taken wickets in partnerships, and also contributed runs [with the bat]. We always communicate well with each other and I think that has been the key to our good performance as we shared our experiences throughout this game,” Mulani told mid-day on Sunday.



Mulani accounted for three crucial India ‘D’ wickets — skipper Shreyas Iyer (41), Sanju Samson (40) and Devdutt Padikkal (1) on Sunday. He explained how he worked out the dismissal of his Mumbai teammate Iyer. “We know each other’s game quite well as we have been playing together since childhood. Considering his [Iyer] aggressive nature, I was just trying to vary my line and length. He tried to play the pull off the back foot, missed my arm ball and got clean bowled,” said Mulani.

“I had a hamstring issue during the off season, there were a lot of ups and downs. This was my first match after recovery, so it’s good to start the season on a winning note and also make crucial contributions to the team’s win,” Mulani explained. Chasing 488 was a tough task for Iyer’s team. However, one-drop Ricky Bhui (113) showed some resistance before Kotian dismissed him, caught by Riyan Parag at first slip.

“We were in a tough situation in the first innings and then Shams and I performed well with both bat and ball to help our team win. So, it feels good,” said Kotian, adding that the victory also holds them in good stead for the upcoming Irani Cup tie between Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai and Rest of India, starting on October 1 in Lucknow.

“Some of India’s top players are part of this Duleep Trophy campaign so to give our best against them has helped boost our confidence. I have understood better how to bat and bowl against quality players. We will try to carry this confidence into the Irani Cup,” Kotian concluded.

Brief scores

India ‘A’ 290 & 380-3d beat India ‘D’ 183 & 301 (R Bhui 113, S Iyer 41, S Samson 40; T Kotian 4-73, S Mulani 3-117) by 186 runs