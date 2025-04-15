Breaking News
Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Traditionally, the inspection of bat dimensions was carried out behind the scenes, typically inside the dressing room on the eve of a match

Explained: What is the bat size checking rule introduced in IPL 2025?

Players' bats checked by umpires (Pic: X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) implemented a notable new regulation in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, a rule that permits random in-match bat size checks by umpires and match officials.


Traditionally, the inspection of bat dimensions was carried out behind the scenes, typically inside the dressing room on the eve of a match. However, under the newly introduced protocol, umpires now have the authority to assess the legality of a player’s bat at any point during the match, even on the field of play.


This change has already come into effect, with umpires seen checking the bats of prominent power-hitters such as Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, RCB’s Phil Salt, and Rajasthan Royals’ middle-order enforcer Shimron Hetmyer.


The initiative appears to be a proactive move by the BCCI to tighten oversight and curb the use of oversized bats, which could offer players an unfair advantage in a format already dominated by heavy scoring.

According to official specifications, a legal bat must not exceed: 4.25 inches in width, 2.64 inches in depth, 1.56 inches on the edges.

To enforce compliance, match officials are now equipped with a home-shaped bat gauge, a standard tool to verify these dimensions. It is mandatory for every batter to pass the gauge test before taking the crease.

"We always conducted bat checks in the dressing room before the start of the innings. Players would hand over their bats and the check would be completed there," a former umpire told news agency PTI.

"Now the question is: did any player submit one bat for inspection and use a different one on the field? If that's the case, then this new protocol is certainly justified. Players often carry multiple bats. While the weight may vary, the height, width (face of the bat), depth (middle of the blade), and edge width must remain within the ICC's prescribed limits," the umpire added.

Reports, including one from The Indian Express, suggest that some players were previously using bats that exceeded the permitted size, triggering the BCCI’s decision to bring more transparency and discipline into the game.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the move, stating that these random bat checks are intended to preserve the integrity and spirit of the sport, especially in a tournament known for its explosive batting performances and record-breaking totals.

IPL IPL 2025 hardik pandya cricket news sports

