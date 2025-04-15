The cricketers, donning aprons, embraced the challenge with enthusiasm as they grilled the banana leaf-wrapped seafood in an air fryer

KKR trio Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, and Manish Pandey at 'Knight Bite' (Photo: KKR)

In a delightful cultural and culinary fusion to celebrate Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year), Kolkata Knight Riders' cooking show 'Knight Bite' featured a special episode on Tuesday.

Proteas cricketers Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje joined Manish Pandey for a unique cooking session that blended traditional Bengali cuisine with a South African twist. The highlight of the episode was the preparation of 'paturi', a classic Bengali delicacy where fish or prawns are wrapped in banana leaves and grilled.

However, the twist lay in the marinade: a fiery peri-peri blend from South Africa that added a bold new flavour to the traditional dish. The cricketers, donning aprons, embraced the challenge with enthusiasm as they grilled the banana leaf-wrapped seafood in an air fryer.

De Kock appeared particularly at ease in the kitchen, in fact, when asked about his culinary experience, he surprised everyone with a candid revelation: "I live in the kitchen back home. My wife chills, I do all the cooking." Teammate Nortje admitted with a smile that it was his "first time in the kitchen in a very long time."

The episode also offered a glimpse into the players' personal interests. Both De Kock and Nortje shared their love for fishing, with de Kock elaborating on what draws him to the sport: "The adrenaline rush you get from it... places around the world you go to...I've been all over like the Amazon, St. Charles, and going to mid-Africa for a good time with friends."

When asked about the spice level, De Kock casually responded: "No, not for me," showcasing his growing fondness for Indian flavours.

Adding local flair and nostalgic charm to the session, KKR's seasoned batter Pandey also joined the culinary crew. Reflecting on his stint with the franchise, he recalled: "My first time for KKR and my first trophy also, so it was a lot of fun. The entire season we worked hard, and then final game, luckily that match was in Bangalore and because I live in Bangalore, it was a very memorable moment." He also expressed his optimism for the current IPL season, saying: "The way everybody played last year was unbelievable, and I really hope the boys are ready to play and get another trophy this season also."

The heartwarming episode ended with a cheerful toast to the Bengali New Year, with the South African guests even attempting the traditional greeting: 'Shubho Nobo Borsho'.