"I don’t feel like they’re my favourites. I just feel like we play them enough": Travis Head on Team India

Australia’s left-handed opener Travis Head said playing against India is extremely difficult to play, and that it’s been nice for him to fare well in the matches against the Rohit Sharma-led side across formats.

In 2023, Head played an instrumental role in Australia’s wins at the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final by slamming centuries against India at London and Ahmedabad respectively.

In this year’s T20 World Cup Super Eight game, Head slammed a blistering 76 off 43 while chasing 206, but his dismissal to Jasprit Bumrah ensured Australia fell short by 24 runs to India. “I don’t feel like they’re my favourites. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. I guess the last couple of years I’ve been in nice form. So being able to play well, it’s always nice. I guess it’s not hard to get up for the contest. It’s hugely competitive. It’s easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn’t say they’re my favourites,” said Head to Star Sports.

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see India and Australia play Test matches in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7.

“They’re extremely difficult, but it’s been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go,” Head added.

