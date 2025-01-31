"Apart from being a big cricketer, he is also a very good human being": Nafees Siddique on this player

I celebrated but I would have been delighted had he succeeded in scoring a century

Nafees Siddique celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Though Meghalaya are on the verge of a big defeat against defending champions Mumbai in their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground, their pacer Nafees Siddique (1-94) experienced a personal high on Friday, by getting rid of Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane. “I felt very good after getting him caught behind. It’s a very big achievement for me to take Rahane sir’s wicket and that too while playing in Mumbai. This is the best wicket of my career,” Siddique told mid-day on Friday.

Rahane was dismissed for 96 (11x4, 1x6). “I was bowling well and our coach [Prabhakar Bairgond sir] advised me to keep bowling the same length. I did just that and got rewarded for it. There was moisture in the morning session and I was bowling in and away going deliveries quite well and he [Rahane] was struggling to counter them. He was beaten by an outswinger and I got his wicket with almost the same delivery off the next ball.

“I celebrated but I would have been delighted had he succeeded in scoring a century. He spoke very well with all of us earlier. Apart from being a big cricketer, he is also a very good human being.” When asked about the state Meghalaya find themselves in this game, Siddique said: “We are missing our main fast bowler Dippu Sangma, who got injured before this match and we lack the experience to play against a mighty team like Mumbai.”