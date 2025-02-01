Parunika Sisodia stars with 3-21 as India crush England by 9 wickets to enter final v SA; spinner says players approaching every match with ruthless mindset

Parunika Sisodia (second from left) celebrates the wicket of England’s Trudy Johnson. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article "We are going to dominate and be ruthless": Parunika Sisodia x 00:00

Not worrying about pressure and being “ruthless” have been the hallmark of the Indian team so far as it aim to retain the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup here, said left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia after guiding her side to the final of the prestigious tournament on Friday. India are just a win away from retaining the title when they take on South Africa on Sunday and Parunika said the team enter every match with the determination to dominate.

South Africa defeat Oz

India crushed England by nine wickets to set up a summit clash with South Africa, who defeated Australia by five wickets in the other semi-final. “We have made it our motto that we are not going to worry about pressure, we are just going to enjoy the game. Whatever happens, we will go through it together. It’s 11 against all,” Parunika, who returned excellent figures of 3-21 in four overs, told ICC after the match.

Top-scorer G Kamalini (56 not out) celebrates India’s win

“We have been playing together for seven or eight months. Our support staff has always been there and made sure we are together, making sure we are having fun,” she added. Parunika had a major task to achieve after England were off to a flying start, racing to 37 for no loss after four overs. She made an instant impact, removing Jemima Spence and Trudy Johnson to stem the flow of runs, before coming back to dismiss the dangerous Katie Jonesas the rivals were restricted to 113-8. G Kamalini (56 not out off 50 balls) then struck a fine half-century as India reached the target in 15 overs for the loss of one wicket.

‘We are here to dominate’

“This was the goal, getting to the final and performing well all through the tournament. We are here to dominate, and every time we enter the field that is the goal, we are going to dominate and be ruthless,” she said. “I’m happier that we are in the final than getting Player of the Match or getting those wickets. Since this morning, I had that butterflies-in-my-stomach feeling. It’s relaxed now that we are finally there, one more game to go.”

