The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that neither ICC nor the board has announced an official opening ceremony for the Champions Trophy 2025. The event supported by the ICC will take place in Lahore on February 16

Captains meet during an ICC event (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Here's the shocking revelation on captains' meet x 00:00

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not hold the traditional meeting of all the captains, a practice that is typically held in the host country prior to any ICC events.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision marks a departure from past editions and is attributed to logistical challenges, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that neither ICC nor the board has announced an official opening ceremony for the Champions Trophy 2025. The event supported by the ICC will take place in Lahore on February 16. The ICC officials present in the country will be expected to attend the ceremony.

One of the key reasons for skipping the captains' press conference and photo shoot is the tournament's hybrid model, which involves matches being played across four venues in two countries. With tight scheduling, teams will arrive in Pakistan just before the competition begins. Notably, Australia is set to land on February 19, the same day as the opening match.

Also Read: England's Jos Buttler reacts to Ed Sheeran's Pune concert, says "India is the best place to tour"

The decision also resolves a potential issue of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's presence in Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 captains' meet. Following the political and safety measures, India has not played in Pakistan since 2008 and will feature in the Champions Trophy 2025 as per the hybrid model.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, all Team India matches will be played in Dubai, including the high-voltage clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently stated that Rohit Sharma's travel to Pakistan for a captains' event had not been discussed and was not on the agenda.

Similar adjustments were made during the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, where logistical challenges led to the ICC replacing the traditional captains' gathering with a digital launch. Captains' images were projected onto New York's Rockefeller Center instead of hosting an in-person event.

Meanwhile, the PCB is set to inaugurate two newly refurbished stadiums. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, undergoing a significant revamp, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on February 7, a day before it hosts the first ODI of a tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. Similarly, the National Stadium in Karachi will be inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari on February 11.

(With ANI Inputs)