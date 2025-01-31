From captain Jos Buttler to all-rounder Liam Livingstone, many English cricketers were spotted at the concert. Coming to cricket, in the third T20I match between England and India, the "Three Lions" defeated the "Men in Blue" to keep the series alive

England cricket team alongside singer Ed Sheeran (Pic: X/@englandcricket)

Before locking horns against Team India for the fourth T20I, England's skipper Jos Buttler led his team to Ed Sheeran's concert in Pune, which was a much-needed break for the side during the highly-anticipated affair.

From captain Jos Buttler to all-rounder Liam Livingstone, many English cricketers were spotted at the concert.

Expressing his excitement for the concert, while speaking to BookMyShow Live, Jos Buttler said, "I have been coming to India for a long time. It is the best place to tour. Their love for the game is unmatched as compared to other places in the world. It is always a pleasure to come back, for IPL etc and to see the support of fans."

"Also, delighted to be here (at Ed's concert). Great that the stars aligned and we were in Pune at the same time", Jos Buttler added.

Coming to cricket, in the third T20I match between England and India, the "Three Lions" defeated the "Men in Blue" to keep the series alive. The five-match T20I series is still led by India at 2-1.

In the third T20I, England set a target of 172 runs, which India could not chase down despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma.

After India's exploits in Rajkot were up to no avail, the Suryakumar Kumar-led side will have another shot at taking away the series. If India marches on to victory in Pune, India will take an unassailable 3-1 lead, before the final game of the series

The fourth T20I match will be played on January 31 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune at 7.00 PM IST. The Englishmen will look to bring their A-game on front today to level the series. The fifth match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2.

