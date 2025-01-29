England had the Indian batters under the pump even in the previous game but Varma's individual brilliance got the home team over the line. Trailing by 1-2 in the five-match T20I series against India, Jos Buttler feels his team is moving in the right direction

Jos Buttler (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "... the most important player for us": England skipper Jos Buttler x 00:00

England skipper Jos Buttler said Adil Rashid was the team's most important player in the shortest format of the game after the spinner displayed his skills with the ball in the third match against Team India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adil Rashid displayed a masterclass of leg spin to help the "Three Lions" secure their first victory in the five-match series. He handled his pace beautifully and got turned the ball more than other spinners.

No Indian batsman was even looking to score a boundary against Adil Rashid as he returned with the figures of one for 15 in four overs. He applied the choke in the middle overs alongside Jamie Overton and got rid of in-form Tilak Varma with a peach of a delivery.

Even in the Chennai match, Adil Rashid conceded less than four runs per over. Following the 26-run win in the third T20I match against Team India, Jos Buttler was no short of praise for Adil Rashid, who has been playing T20Is since 2009.

"He's the most important player for us, and he always just seems to keep getting better. He's got so many different styles of bowling, he's got so much variety", Jos Buttler.

Also Read: ICC CEO Geoff Allardice steps down ahead of CT

"One of his great skills is that the first couple of balls he bowls, he seems to work out exactly how he needs to bowl on that wicket, and yeah, he's an absolute trump card to have as a captain, so yeah, he's been brilliant the last couple of games," said Buttler in his post-match press conference.

England had the Indian batters under the pump even in the previous game but Varma's individual brilliance got the home team over the line.

The visitors were even sharper with the ball on Tuesday and were able to defend 171 comfortably. Besides Rashid, pacer Overton also kept the batters quiet with his variations.

"Yeah, it's the beauty of being an all-rounder, isn't it? He (Overton) missed out tonight with the bat, but still impacts the game so much with the ball, so yeah, we know he'll come good, he's been playing great for a while now, and he's a really dangerous hitter with the ball.

"...so the more he's out here as well, exposed to these conditions, he's just going to improve all the time, and as I say, guys who can affect the game in all three facets are gold dust," Buttler, who also praised another all-rounder Brydon Carse.

Trailing by 1-2 in the five-match T20I series against India, Jos Buttler feels his team is moving in the right direction.

"I just love the way the guys played there, and Livy (Liam Livingstong with his five sixes) really taking it on in sixes, and credit to Rash (Rashid) and Woody (Mark Wood) as well, putting on 20-odd for the last wicket, got us up to a really good score.

"So, I think from the first ball of the match, the wicket probably looked a bit different than everyone thought it might play, so to have 170 on the board was a really good score."

Buttler added that his men will continue to be aggressive with both bat and ball.

"Really happy with the sort of style that we're trying to play, and continuing to be aggressive, and taking our shots on with the bat, and then absolutely with the ball," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)