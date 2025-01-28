Mumbai set to miss troika of Rohit, Jaiswal and Iyer for next Ranji Trophy clash

The defeat has severely dented the hopes of Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai will now need to beat Meghalaya by a big margin and hope for favourable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Defending champions Mumbai is set to miss the services of Team India players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer in their Ranji Trophy final group stage match against Meghalaya.

Rohit, Jaiswal and Shreyas featured in the sixth round of the Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC. The J&K team registered a five-wicket win over Mumbai.

Except for Shardul Thakur, none of the national team's stars delivered performances. Shardul scored 51 and 11 9 in both innings and made a significant impact as a disciplined Jammu and Kashmir side kept chipping away to wrap up the game inside three days.

The defeat has severely dented the hopes of Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai will now need to beat Meghalaya by a big margin and hope for favourable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer will now feature in the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

For 23-year-old Jaiswal, this will be his maiden call-up to the national side for ODI cricket. A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed the unavailability of the three players, including Iyer. "He will join the Indian team," the source said.

The Indian team is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, leading 2-0, and Iyer will join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming ODIs. The third T20I is all set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. Ahead of the third T20I match against the "Three Lions", the Indian fans are eager to see star pacer Mohammed Shami in action with the ball donning the Indian jersey.

However, not disclosing much details, Team India's newly appointed batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak said that the call on Shami's feature will be taken by head coach Gauta Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

(With PTI Inputs)