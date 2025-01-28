"Amount of cricket they’ve played, there’s much to learn from them": Sitanshu Kotak on Rohit-Virat

Sitanshu Kotak feels that his familiarity with the younger players in the side gained through his time at the NCA and India A will be an advantage in his coaching stint. The batting coach is equally eager to work with the stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Team India's newly-appointed batting coach, Sitanshu Kotan has outlined his approach and priorities as he begins his tenure with the national side. He has extensive experience working with India A and at the National Cricket Academy and has taken over the role of the national team's batting coach after the side came from a back-to-back Test series loss.

Sitanshu Kotak's first assignment is the ongoing T20I series against England, but his focus will be setting up the team for the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the marquee event, he shared his coaching philosophy and plans for working with senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Sitanshu Kotak feels that his familiarity with the younger players in the side gained through his time at the NCA and India A will be an advantage in his coaching stint. The batting coach is equally eager to work with the stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit and Virat are very senior players. The way they have performed and the amount of cricket they’ve played, there’s much to learn from them as well,” Sitanshu Kotak told reporters in the press conference. “If I can add value, even by 2-5%, it would be a great thing. It’s all about understanding their mindset and plans and sharing inputs at the right time.”

While Kotak has yet to work closely with Sharma and Kohli, he expressed confidence in building a productive relationship with the duo.

India’s batting struggles, particularly in Tests, have raised questions about the players' defensive techniques. Kotak acknowledged that the aggressive nature of T20 cricket has influenced batting styles but emphasized that defensive skills remain crucial in red-ball cricket. “I wouldn’t say they can’t defend. It’s more about plans and mindset. Depending on the conditions—be it Australia, India, or the upcoming series in England—how well we plan and execute will be critical,” he noted.

Since taking over the T20I captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav has been instrumental in shaping India’s approach in the shortest format. However, his recent dip in form has drawn scrutiny. Sitanhsu Kotak backed the skipper, highlighting his selfless style of play.

"Surya has been performing. But sometimes I feel we also expect a lot. Like every game if we think Surya. The T20 game has become so aggressive, that there will be times when batters will get out because they are playing fearless, they are playing selflessly.

"Because if you want to score 200, 225, and if you are careful and trying to save your wickets, both things won't go hand in hand. So, he is definitely a person who is playing for the team. He is very selfless and that is what he is telling the whole group of batters that we have to be selfless," added Kotak.

The non-inclusion of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami in the first two T20Is against England had led to speculation about his fitness. Kotak put those concerns to rest, confirming that Shami is fully fit.

However, he refrained from commenting on the reasons behind Shami’s absence, leaving the decision to head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. “Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer. There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well as One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load," Kotak said.

Looking ahead to the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Sitanshu Kotak predicted a high-scoring contest on the batter-friendly pitch. “See, I personally believe, because of T20, we see a lot of aggressive cricket. I wouldn't say that they can't defend. They can defend. It is more about the plans and the mindset for me. So, going forward, depending on wickets, because Australia was different, Indian wickets were different and the next series will be in England," he said.

"That will be a different challenge as well. So, how well we can plan and how we can execute those plans, will be important. Rajkot is known to be a good batting track. Both teams will come with specific plans, and the batters will react accordingly,” he added.

While the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, Kotak’s appointment is expected to extend into India’s five-Test tour of England in June. His emphasis on adaptability, understanding player mindsets, and fostering selfless cricket aligns with India’s broader goals of rebuilding after recent setbacks.

As India prepares for the Champions Trophy and beyond, Sitanshu Kotak’s ability to balance the development of younger players with the needs of seasoned campaigners like Sharma and Kohli will be crucial to the team’s success.

(With IANS Inputs)