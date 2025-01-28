Breaking News
Coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call: Kotak on Mohammed Shami

"Coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call": Kotak on Mohammed Shami

Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

“There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and one-dayers, but the coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call,” Kotak said

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

"Coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call": Kotak on Mohammed Shami
Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns, but the call on him playing the remaining games in the T20I series against England will be taken by the captain and the head coach, India’s new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Monday.


“There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and one-dayers, but the coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call,” Kotak said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

