"Coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call": Kotak on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns, but the call on him playing the remaining games in the T20I series against England will be taken by the captain and the head coach, India’s new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Monday.

“There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and one-dayers, but the coach Gautam Gambhir and obviously Suryakumar Yadav will take a call,” Kotak said.

