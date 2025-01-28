IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar looks to get back his form as India eye series win

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

After failing to score big in first two T20Is, India skipper Suryakumar will look to make strong comeback v struggling England as hosts look to seal series

Suryakumar Yadav after being dismissed for 12 v England last Saturday. Pic/AFP

India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to get back to his belligerent best after a prolonged lean run when his uber-aggressive unit take on a struggling England in the third T20I, aiming for a series-sealing win here on Tuesday.


Since Suryakumar took over as captain last year, India have hardly put a wrong, but his own form has dipped. The year gone by was the least productive for arguably the world’s best T20 batter as he totalled 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.81.


Suryakumar averaged close to 35 in 2021, his first year in international cricket, before raising it to 45 plus in the following two years.


Also Read: Sanju Samson adapts with cement pitch training after Archer’s bouncer masterclass

The 34-year-old from Mumbai is yet to fire in the five-match series against England and has a point to prove following his exclusion from the ODI Champions Trophy squad.

Though he is India’s very own Mr 360, Suryakumar is at his finest when he is toying with the opposition attack with runs behind the wicket.

He perished while attempting his signature pick up shot of a slower ball in the series-opener before playing one on to his stump in the last game.

In a must-win situation to keep the five-match series alive, England would be hoping to put a much-improved performance with the bat.

Skipper Jos Buttler has looked the most assured England batter thus far while the others have struggled against quality spin. On the bowling front, Archer would be aiming for the early wickets but at the same time, he will also look to stem the flow of runs, having conceded 60 off his four overs in Chennai.

