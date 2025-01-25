After being left out for series opener, veteran pacer’s much-awaited return to national colours looks doubtful in the second T20I, following right-armer’s rusty outing in Chennai nets

Mohammed Shami bowling in the nets yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article More Shami uncertainty? x 00:00

Unruffled by the lingering fitness concerns surrounding Mohammed Shami, the well-oiled machine that is India’s T20 team will be eyeing an encore of its opening performance against a stunned England in the second game of a five-match series, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India lead the rubber 1-0 after an impressive seven-wicket victory at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The hosts would certainly want to see Shami in action but his inclusion in the eleven, as things stand now, will depend on further evaluation of his fitness.

Shami still not accurate

The 34-year-old pacer looked rusty in the nets on Friday, ahead of his much-awaited international comeback, with his last game in India colours still being the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Bowling with both of his legs heavily bandaged, the Bengal quick managed to work up a reasonable pace, but the renowned smoothness in

his approach and release was lacking.

Despite playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shami looked far from his lethal best here. Especially considering he was bowling alongside Arshdeep Singh, who looked much more accurate and sharper.

However, India did not miss Shami much in Kolkata where pacer Arshdeep, with the new ball, and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, in the middle phase, wrecked England, producing impressive spells.

Also Read: "We will have the game": Paras Dogra on J&K's comeback against Mumbai

Spin can win in Chennai

The Eden pitch had enough help for both quicks and their slower colleagues but the corresponding 22-yard trampoline here could offer more assistance to the spinners, as it often has been the case in the past.

India would not be complaining whatever be the nature of the track. The home side boasts of quality and variety in a line-up consisting Chakravarthy, vice-captain Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi.

From England’s perspective, they would require much better contributions from experienced spinners Adil Rashid and all-rounder Liam Livingstone to challenge the Indian team.

Apart from pacer Jofra Archer, none of the other English bowlers could survive the onslaught of Abhishek Sharma and the mini cameo of Sanju Samson in the first match.

Since coming together in the T20Is last year, Samson and Abhishek have had considerable success. In Kolkata, Abhishek hurt England with a brutal knock of 79.

All eyes on openers

Here too, the Indian openers will have to give their side a solid start considering the tricky nature of the pitch.

England too will hope for a fiery start from their openers to clinch early momentum, as Phil Salt and Ben Duckett jointly made just four runs off seven balls.

It’s not a matter of grave concern yet but skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be mindful of the fact that he has just two fifties in the previous 11 innings. He would not want to miss the party for long and will be eyeing a fruitful outing here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever