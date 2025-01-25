Breaking News
"We will have the game": Paras Dogra on J&K's comeback against Mumbai

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Thanks to Thakur and Tanush Kotian’s (58 not out) unbeaten 173-run eighth-wicket stand, Mumbai posted 274-7, enjoying a lead of 188 runs at stumps

Paras Dogra

Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra lavished praise on Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur for his fighting unbeaten century (113 not out) on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground on Friday. However, Dogra feels J&K have a chance to make a comeback in the game on Saturday.


Thanks to Thakur and Tanush Kotian’s (58 not out) unbeaten 173-run eighth-wicket stand, Mumbai posted 274-7, enjoying a lead of 188 runs at stumps.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian lead Mumbai's batting charge vs J&K


“Superb innings, one of the best knocks. All credit to Shardul, who played really well. The ball had stopped moving a bit. Then we tried to do something different, like bowling bouncers, but that didn’t work. It’s fine, they [Mumbai] played really well,” Dogra told reporters after the day’s play on Friday.

Dogra remarked that if his team play like Thakur and Kotian, J&K still have a chance. He added: “We have to be patient. I still think the wicket is playing well. It is also getting better, so there is always hope.

“If we restrict Mumbai to under 220 or 250 and if we will have a one good partnership like they had, we will have the game.”

