Ajinkya Rahane-led Ranji champions’ formidable batting line-up dismantled for a mere 120 by J&K; visitors end Day One on 174-7

Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed for three against J&K at MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma departs early, Mumbai's innings wraps up for 120 runs x 00:00

On the eve of the Mumbai v Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy game at MCA’s BKC ground, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane said: “We know this ground really well. We played so many matches on this ground. So it’s always about playing to our strength and playing as a unit.” On Thursday, after winning the toss, Rahane decided to bat first. However, J&K bowlers read the pitch and morning conditions better, demolishing half the Mumbai side for 41-5 in 14.5 overs.

Gone in 33.2 overs

Mumbai were eventually bowled out for 120 in 33.2 overs to which the visitors responded by ending Day One at 174-7 for a lead of 54 runs.

J&K players celebrate the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Though it was not a Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch and a Pat Cummins-led Australian attack, Rohit Sharma had a tough time, especially against J&K pacer Umar Nazir Mir (4-41), who bowled two successive maiden overs to the Mumbai opener. Rohit, who was beaten on a few occasions while trying to chase balls outside the off stump, lost his cool and wicket in an attempted pull off Mir. A leading edge eventuated in J&K captain Paras Dogra taking an easy catch at extra cover. Interestingly, in his last Test against Australia at Melbourne, Rohit got out in similar fashion while trying to pull pacer Cummins for Scott Boland to take a simple catch.

Earlier, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped leg before by pacer Auqib Nabi’s (2-36) in swinging delivery. An away going delivery had the left-hander in trouble in the previous delivery.

Mir struck two deadly blows in his sixth, and innings’ 15th, trapping one-drop Hardik Tamore (7) leg before and then sent back all-rounder Shivam Dube caught behind.

Mumbai looked in a tough situation at 47-7 by the 18th over. However, No. 8 Shardul Thakur (51, 5x4, 2x6) came to the rescue.

Mir appeared disturbed when Thakur smashed him for two consecutive fours, a well-timed on-drive and then an equally good cover drive.

Thakur and No. 9 Tanush Kotian (26, 5x4) stitched a 63-run eighth wicket stand off 66 balls.

J&K opener Shubham Khajuria, 29, who played a vital role in beating the Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014-15 then scoring 107 and 78, scored 53 with the help of four fours and three sixes on Thursday.

Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi claimed 3-34 while left-arm spinner Shams Mulani took 2-61.

‘Better application needed’

When mid-day asked Thakur at the post-day media interaction about the shot selection of the Mumbai batsmen, he said: “I think with the new ball, anything can happen. We see a lot of wickets falling in quick succession wherever you play. I would say a better application would have got us through. Had we seen that phase out, negotiated the bowlers, picked the lengths early, probably leave a few balls and picked the right balls to score and it would have fallen on our side.”