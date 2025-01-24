The world record coincided with 50 years to the day since the Wankhede hosted its first Test on January 23, 1975 against the West Indies

The record sentence, ‘Fifty years of Wankhede Stadium,’ created in front of the pavilion end using 14,505 cricket balls. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Wankhede gets Guinness Record for ‘largest cricket ball sentence’ x 00:00

The Wankhede Stadium entered the Guinness World Records on Thursday by creating the “largest cricket ball sentence.” The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) received the certificate from senior adjudicator Swapnil Dangarekar.

The sentence ‘Fifty Years of Wankhede Stadium,’ was created using 14,505 leather cricket balls on the ground in front of the sight screen at the pavilion end of the stadium.

The world record coincided with 50 years to the day since the Wankhede hosted its first Test on January 23, 1975 against the West Indies.

The record is dedicated to Mumbai’s very own batsman and fielder extraordinaire, Eknath Solkar. MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said: “To make the sentence using cricket balls was to recognise the brilliant fielding effort of Eknath Solkar.” Solkar was the first Indian to score a Test century at this historic venue, his 102 coming in the inaugural Test half a century ago.