The feat came as a part of MCA's grand celebrations for the completion of 50 years of Wankhede stadium (Pic: X)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest cricket ball sentence using 14,505 red and white varieties of the ball here at the Wankhede Stadium.

The feat came as a part of MCA's grand celebrations for the completion of 50 years of one of India's iconic cricket venues, the Wankhede Stadium here, which has been home to some of Indian cricket's superstars.

MUMBAI CRICKET ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF WANKHEDE STADIUM BY CREATING A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ TITLE

It was also the venue where India achieved their second 50-over World Cup title in 2011 under the legendary MS Dhoni.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Mumbai Cricket Association has achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest cricket ball sentence at Wankhede Stadium, using 14,505 red & white cricket balls," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

"This incredible feat, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Test match at Wankhede, is dedicated to the memory of Late Shri Eknath Solkar and other former Mumbai players who have served Mumbai cricket and are no longer with us," he added.

The record was created on the anniversary of the first international match at the Wankhede Stadium played in 1975 from January 23-29 between India and the West Indies.

Solkar had scored a century in that contest.

"MCA will give the balls, which were used to achieve this record, to the aspiring cricketers of schools, clubs and NGOs in the city, encouraging them to take inspiration from this record and achieve greater milestones in their careers," the governing body said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)