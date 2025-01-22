According to a report on the BCCI website, Dandekar has officiated in 87 Ranji Trophy matches, four Duleep Trophy matches, two Sheffield Shield matches, two Sunfoil Series matches and four tour matches

Anil Dandekar

Listen to this article MCA prez hails ‘centurion’ Dandekar x 00:00

Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik has hailed umpire Anil Dandekar, who will officiate in his 100th first-class match tomorrow when Tamil Nadu take on Chandigarh in the Ranji at Salem. “This achievement is testament to your hard work, dedication, and passion for the game,” said Naik in a message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 'Sky is the limit'

According to a report on the BCCI website, Dandekar has officiated in 87 Ranji Trophy matches, four Duleep Trophy matches, two Sheffield Shield matches, two Sunfoil Series matches and four tour matches.

He has also officiated Test, ODI, and T20 International cricket as a reserve umpire.