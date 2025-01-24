Ranji Trophy: J&K bowler reveals the reason behind not celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Mumbai were bowled out for just 120. In reply, the visitors scored 174-7, taking a lead of 54 runs at stumps on Day One

J&K pacer Umar Nazir Mir at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir, who dismissed four key Mumbai batsmen including India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Day One of their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground on Thursday, didn’t celebrate when he got Rohit caught out through his skipper Paras Dogra for a mere three runs. “I am a big fan of Rohit. I did not celebrate. I know he is something [special]. If we win this game, it would be a proud moment because India’s captain is in the opposition,” Mir told reporters after the day’s play on Thursday.


Also Read: Mumbai Cricket Association achieves Guinness World Record for largest cricket ball sentence


J&K pacers — Mir (4-41), Yudhvir Singh (4-31) and Auqib Nabi (2-36) capitalised on the morning conditions as the hosts decided to bat first. Mumbai were bowled out for just 120. In reply, the visitors scored 174-7, taking a lead of 54 runs at stumps on Day One.  


Mir was bowling to Rohit for the first time. “I just tried to bowl a fuller length because of the bounce on the surface. When you dismiss an international player, it is always a prized wicket,” Mir remarked.

The Pulwama born pacer reckoned that he always enjoyed playing against Mumbai. “I wanted to recall those memories when I took five wickets [1-24 and 4-49] when we beat star-studded Mumbai team which included Suryakumar Yadav and others at the Wankhede Stadium 10 years ago [in 2014-15]. I think that was my best memory when we beat Mumbai and won the Ranji match at Wankhede. If we win this match this will become a more special memory for me,” he added.

