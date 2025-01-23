The 37-year-old captain departed for a paltry three runs, undone by a leading edge that lobbed tamely into the hands of J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off

Rohit Sharma (Pic: X)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma’s Ranji return turns sour x 00:00

Thursday’s Ranji Trophy showdown here wasn’t just another humdrum domestic fixture. It was the stage for the much-hyped return of India’s ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, after a nearly decade-long absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there were any doubts about Ranji cricket’s ability to draw a crowd, they were quashed as fans flocked to Mumbai’s BKC Ground, determined to witness the Hitman’s revival tour.

Rohit’s arrival at the crease was greeted with cheers, whistles, and a palpable sense of anticipation. Here was a man tasked with reclaiming form ahead of the Champions Trophy, and the crowd expected nothing short of a masterpiece. Unfortunately, their cheers turned to groans within just 19 deliveries.

The 37-year-old captain departed for a paltry three runs, undone by a leading edge that lobbed tamely into the hands of J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

For someone of Rohit’s caliber, the dismissal was hardly befitting. It was a fairly ordinary delivery from Umar Nazir that Rohit, in his attempt to force the ball to the on-side, managed to botch spectacularly.

The crowd, once brimming with optimism, collectively deflated. Fans who had come hoping to see a classic Rohit pull shot or an elegant cover drive were left with just a 19-ball cameo and a nagging sense of disappointment. Those who had been sneakily watching from their office windows or nearby terraces quickly abandoned the spectacle.

Adding to the misery was the fact that Rohit wasn’t the only one to falter. His young opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, often touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, managed just four runs. Jaiswal’s stay was cut short by J&K’s Auqib Nabi, who made excellent use of the fresh pitch and the new ball to trap the southpaw plumb in front.

With both openers back in the pavilion and a dismal scoreboard staring at them, Mumbai’s innings had started with a whimper rather than a roar.

What was supposed to be a grand homecoming for Rohit turned into a tepid affair that failed to live up to its billing.