He was seen slightly limping while walking back to the pavilion and did not bat at nets either

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Injury scare for Abhishek Sharma during training puts coach Gambhir in tough spot x 00:00

India opener Abhishek Sharma faced an injury scare ahead of the second T20I against England as he twisted his ankle during the catching drill at nets here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Abhishek was checked by team physiotherapist on the field before retreating to the dressing to give rest to his ankle. He was seen slightly limping while walking back to the pavilion and did not bat at nets either.

The 24-year-old spent more than half an hour with the physio in the dressing room.

Abhishek made a quickfire 79 in the first match in Kolkata where India scored a facile seven-wicket victory. If Abhishek has to sit out of the match on Saturday here, India have the options of fielding Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel in the eleven. In that event, Tilak Varma can move up the order to open with Sanju Samson.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first match in Kolkata by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, England made a couple of changes to their squad for the second T20I. Brydon Carse has replaced Gus Atkinson in the playing XI for the match while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has been added to the squad, taking the total to 12 players, as per Wisden. This follows news that all-rounder Jacob Bethell was absent due to illness from the team's training session in Chennai, where the next game will take place.

Atkinson's exclusion isn't linked to injury or fitness, but after a tough outing in the first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, where he gave up 38 runs in just two overs as India comfortably chased down 133 in 12.5 overs. Carse's last T20I appearance was in September against Australia, where he took 2/26, dismissing Travis Head and Tim David.

If Jacob Bethell isn't fit in time for the second T20I, and Smith will step in, England will have one fewer bowler but three options behind the stumps. Phil Salt kept wickets in Kolkata, with Jos Buttler continuing his role as a specialist batter, a position he adopted in England's previous Caribbean series. Bethell didn't bowl in the first T20I and managed only seven runs off 14 balls.

England will be keen to make a comeback after a comprehensive defeat in the first T20I. India's spinners, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi, took five wickets to bowl England out for a mere 132.

(With agency inputs)