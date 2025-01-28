'Recovery takes a team': Kuldeep Yadav grateful to NCA team for his injury recovery

Kuldeep Yadav has been named in India's squad for the ODI series against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. His last international appearance for India came during the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru

Kuldeep Yadav. Pic/AFP

Team India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude to the National Cricket Academy's team for his recovery after a groin injury. Kuldeep Yadav took to his social media handle to post an emotional message ahead of his return to competitive cricket.

"Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes," he wrote on X.

The spinner recently shared a video of him bowling in the nets at the BCCI's centre of excellence in Bengaluru. Kuldeep Yadav is prepping to lead the spin attack in the ODIs against the "Three Lions" and the Champions Trophy 2025. He will be having the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department.

Kuldeep Yadav, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also a part of India's squad that won the T20 World Cup 2024 and ended as runners-up in the ODI World Cup 2023.

In 103 ODIs for the Men in Blue, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 168 wickets with two five-fers. His best bowling effort in ODIs is 6-25. He has been part of the Indian team that won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean and also of the squads that won the ACC Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023.

With India set to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, he will be crucial in India's hopes of winning the trophy again after 2013. India is set to play three ODIs against England in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 12, respectively.

In the Champions Trophy, India will begin their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

(With IANS Inputs)