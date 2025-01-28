Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Recovery takes a team Kuldeep Yadav grateful to NCA team for his injury recovery

'Recovery takes a team': Kuldeep Yadav grateful to NCA team for his injury recovery

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kuldeep Yadav has been named in India's squad for the ODI series against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. His last international appearance for India came during the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru

'Recovery takes a team': Kuldeep Yadav grateful to NCA team for his injury recovery

Kuldeep Yadav. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Recovery takes a team': Kuldeep Yadav grateful to NCA team for his injury recovery
x
00:00

Team India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude to the National Cricket Academy's team for his recovery after a groin injury. Kuldeep Yadav took to his social media handle to post an emotional message ahead of his return to competitive cricket.


"Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes," he wrote on X.


Kuldeep Yadav has been named in India's squad for the ODI series against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. His last international appearance for India came during the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru.


Also Read: J&K want nothing less than Ranji title now

The spinner recently shared a video of him bowling in the nets at the BCCI's centre of excellence in Bengaluru. Kuldeep Yadav is prepping to lead the spin attack in the ODIs against the "Three Lions" and the Champions Trophy 2025. He will be having the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department.

Kuldeep Yadav, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also a part of India's squad that won the T20 World Cup 2024 and ended as runners-up in the ODI World Cup 2023.

In 103 ODIs for the Men in Blue, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 168 wickets with two five-fers. His best bowling effort in ODIs is 6-25. He has been part of the Indian team that won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean and also of the squads that won the ACC Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023.

With India set to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, he will be crucial in India's hopes of winning the trophy again after 2013. India is set to play three ODIs against England in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 12, respectively.

In the Champions Trophy, India will begin their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

(With IANS Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kuldeep Yadav cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK