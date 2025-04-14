The police said that the incident took place on April 12 morning on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road when three men in a car allegedly snatched a women's gold chain while she was on her morning walk

Further investigation revealed that the same gang was also allegedly involved in similar chain snatching incidents in the Wadala TT area. Pic/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Monday said that the trio who had used a car for chain snatching in Chembur area of the city has been nabbed and the vehicle used in the crime was also seized by the cops.

According to the police, the Tilaknagar Police in Chembur area arrested three suspects men for snatching a gold chain from a woman while she was on her morning walk.

The police said that the incident took place on April 12 at around 7:20 am near Star Junction on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

The woman was walking when three men arrived in a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car and suddenly approached her. They allegedly forcefully snatched the gold chain from her neck and later fled away from the spot.

The victim reached out to the police and had reported the matter to the Tilaknagar police which registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

"Under the guidance of senior police officials of Mumbai Police and Shashikant Pawar, Senior Police Inspector at Tilaknagar Police Station, four special police teams were quickly formed to investigate the case," said an official.

He added that with the help of informants and technical tracking, the police traced the vehicle used in the crime and then identified the three accused involved in the chain snatching.

The official said that the suspects allegedly went into hiding and were constantly changing their locations to avoid being caught, but the police managed to trace them to Andheri and arrested them.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mehsad Khan alias Sonu, 21, Sameer Shaikh, 20 and Nasib Mukhtar Ahmad, 19, the police said.

It said that following the arrest of the accused in the case, the stolen gold chain worth Rs 40,000 and the car used in the crime has been seized by the police.

"The total recovery made by the police in the case is worth around Rs 3.40 lakh," an official said.

Further investigation revealed that the same gang was also allegedly involved in similar chain snatching incidents in the Wadala TT area. Two more cases have now been solved after their arrest.

Further investigation in the matter was being led by Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Singh Deshmukh of Tilaknagar Police, the official said.