Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Sharma admits his form is disturbing for beaten India

Rohit Sharma admits his form is 'disturbing' for beaten India

Updated on: 30 December,2024 04:23 PM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

India's highest run-scorers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were their two youngest players, continuing a bountiful series for both

Rohit Sharma admits his form is 'disturbing' for beaten India

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Rohit Sharma admits his form is 'disturbing' for beaten India
x
00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted on Monday his batting form is "disturbing" after a double failure in the 184-run fourth Test loss to Australia in Melbourne


Rohit also highlighted the need for team-mate Rishabh Pant to bat more sensibly after throwing his wicket away twice in the defeat, which leaves the tourists trailing 2-1 in the series. 


Their batting will need to improve for the fifth and final Test starting in Sydney on Friday, which India must win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 


India's highest run-scorers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were their two youngest players, continuing a bountiful series for both. 

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 84 made up more than half of India's second innings of 155, complementing his first innings knock of 82. 

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a fighting maiden century in the first innings. Questions have arisen about the form and ongoing selection of Rohit, 37, and to a lesser degree, fellow-veteran Virat Kohli, 36. 

Rohit struggled throughout the 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand in October-November and has failed to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings in Australia. "A lot of the things I am trying to do are not falling in the place that I would want to," Rohit said.

"Mentally, look, it is disturbing without a doubt if you've come here and you want to try to do successfully what you are supposed to. "But as of now that is where it is and there are things that we as a team need to look at, and I personally need to look at as well. "We will see what happens. There is still a game to go." 

Pant reached 28 and 30 in his two innings but was guilty of gifting his wicket with loose swipes which were caught in the outfield

Rohit expected middle-order specialist Pant, renowned for an attack-first batting mentality, to fine-tune his approach in Sydney. 

"It's about him understanding and figuring out what is the right way to go about it," Rohit said. 

"In the past, he's given us a lot of success doing what he does. "But it's about the certain situation of the game where if there is a risk percentage, do you want to take those risks? Do you want to let the opposition back into the game?"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma melbourne India vs Australia cricket news news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK