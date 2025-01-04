Breaking News
Gauff, Swiatek to fight for United Cup glory

Updated on: 05 January,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Hubert Hurkacz put Poland on the way when he beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s singles

Gauff, Swiatek to fight for United Cup glory

Iga Swiatek; (right) USA’s Coco Gauff returns to Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in Sydney on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are on a collision course for United Cup glory after the USA and Poland won their respective semi-finals on Saturday in Sydney.


Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina to help last year’s runners-up Poland see off Kazakhstan and they were joined in Sunday’s final of the mixed-teams tournament by the Gauff-led United States. “I woke up so late today,” said World No. 3 Gauff, 20, after she dismissed Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-4 to underline what a threat she will be at the Australian Open starting next week. 


Big-serving Taylor Fritz looked poised to level up the men’s singles match after losing the first set when a hot and bothered Tomas Machac shook hands, sending the Americans through. 

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek played a starring role for Poland in their semi-final against Kazakhstan as she beat Rybakina 7-6 (7/5), 6-4. “This win makes me really proud,” World No. 2 Swiatek said after giving Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.

Hubert Hurkacz put Poland on the way when he beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s singles.

