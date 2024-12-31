Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > United Cup Swiatek romps Tsitsipas loses

United Cup: Swiatek romps, Tsitsipas loses

Updated on: 31 December,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Perth
AFP |

“I feel good, I feel happy, happy I can play tennis overall,” she added. “I’m just going step by step and we’ll see what’s next”

United Cup: Swiatek romps, Tsitsipas loses

Poland’s Iga Swiatek during her win over Norway’s Malene Helgo in Sydney yesterday. Pic/AFP

United Cup: Swiatek romps, Tsitsipas loses
Iga Swiatek romped to an emphatic victory in her season-opening match at the United Cup Monday, but Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed as Kazakhstan upset Greece to make the knockout round of the mixed-team tournament. 


Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek was on court for the first time since news broke in late November that she served a one-month ban for a doping violation. But the Pole quickly shook off any nerves in Sydney with a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Norway’s Malene Helgo, needing just 62 minutes for the demolition job. “Pleased with everything, honestly. I’m happy for sure with the performance,” said the World No. 2. 


“I feel good, I feel happy, happy I can play tennis overall,” she added. “I’m just going step by step and we’ll see what’s next.” 

While Swiatek was in electric form, Greek star Tsitsipas had a day to forget. He is coming off a mediocre 2024 in which his ranking dropped to its current 11 from a career-high three and was hoping for a confidence-boosting fresh start in Perth. But he was stunned 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) by 78th-ranked Alexander Shevchenko.

