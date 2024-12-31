Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Conceicao replaces Fonseca as Milan boss

Conceicao replaces Fonseca as Milan boss

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Conceicao, 50, was available after ending a seven-year stint with Porto in June this year having guided them to three league titles and four Portuguese Cup successes

Conceicao replaces Fonseca as Milan boss

Sergio Conceicao. Pic/AFP

Conceicao replaces Fonseca as Milan boss
AC Milan named Sergio Conceicao as their new coach within hours of sacking fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca on Monday after just six months in charge. Fonseca paid the price for the Italian giants’ inability to mount a Serie A title challenge. 


Also Read: Pep says City have ‘no chance’ of winning title


Conceicao, 50, was available after ending a seven-year stint with Porto in June this year having guided them to three league titles and four Portuguese Cup successes.


