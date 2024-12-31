Conceicao, 50, was available after ending a seven-year stint with Porto in June this year having guided them to three league titles and four Portuguese Cup successes

Sergio Conceicao. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Conceicao replaces Fonseca as Milan boss x 00:00

AC Milan named Sergio Conceicao as their new coach within hours of sacking fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca on Monday after just six months in charge. Fonseca paid the price for the Italian giants’ inability to mount a Serie A title challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Pep says City have ‘no chance’ of winning title

Conceicao, 50, was available after ending a seven-year stint with Porto in June this year having guided them to three league titles and four Portuguese Cup successes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever