Pep says City have ‘no chance’ of winning title

Even after marking his 500th game in charge of Manchester City with a much-needed victory, Pep Guardiola insisted his team has “no chance” of winning a fifth straight Premier League title.

Guardiola looked visibly relieved after City ended a five-game winless run in all competitions by beating Leicester 2-0 on Sunday, only a second victory in 14 matches after the worst stretch of results in the Spaniard’s illustrious career.

The win still left City 14 points behind Liverpool after the leaders trounced West Ham 5-0 away, with Arne Slot’s team also having a game in hand. So after winning an unprecedented four straight Premier League titles, Guardiola has already written off his team’s chances before reaching January.

“We are far away from winning the Premier League. We accept there’s already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for,” Guardiola said.

Just winning a game is a battle for City these days. A team that used to easily beat teams like relegation-threatened Leicester by three or four goals found itself pegged back for much of the game despite Savinho’s 21st-minute opener, and the hosts missed several good chances to equalize before Erling Haaland headed home City’s second in the 74th.

“Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel,” Guardiola said. “It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position... Hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.”

