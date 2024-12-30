Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Guardiola says Man City has no chance of winning Premier League despite win in 500th game

Guardiola says Man City has "no chance" of winning Premier League despite win in 500th game

Updated on: 30 December,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Leicester (England)
AP |

Top

For the first time in a while, Guardiola had a genuine smile on his face as he walked onto the pitch after the final whistle to hug his players and applaud the fans after taking his tally to 362 wins in his 500 games along with 18 trophies

Guardiola says Man City has

Pep Guardiola (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Guardiola says Man City has "no chance" of winning Premier League despite win in 500th game
x
00:00

Even after marking his 500th game in charge of Manchester City with a much-needed victory, Pep Guardiola insisted his team has ¿no chance¿ of winning a fifth straight Premier League title.


Guardiola looked visibly relieved after City ended a five-game winless run in all competitions by beating Leicester 2-0 on Sunday, only a second victory in 14 matches after the worst stretch of results in the Spanish manager's illustrious career.


The win still left City 14 points behind Liverpool after the leaders trounced West Ham 5-0 away, with Arne Slot's team also having a game in hand. So after winning an unprecedented four straight Premier League titles, Guardiola has already written off his team's chances before reaching January.


Also Read: Cummins becomes Rohit Sharma's prime nemesis in Tests to script unique record

"We are far away from winning the Premier League. We accept there's already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for", Guardiola said.

Just winning a game is a battle for City these days.

A team that used to easily beat teams like relegation-threatened Leicester by three or four goals found itself pegged back for much of the game despite Savinho's 21st-minute opener, and the hosts missed several good chances to equalize before Erling Haaland headed home City's second in the 74th.

"Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel", Guardiola said. "It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position. ... Hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment."

For the first time in a while, Guardiola had a genuine smile on his face as he walked onto the pitch after the final whistle to hug his players and applaud the fans after taking his tally to 362 wins in his 500 games along with 18 trophies.

"The players have given me a good present today, celebrating 500 games like this", he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester city pep guardiola football premier league sports news International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK