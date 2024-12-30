For the first time in a while, Guardiola had a genuine smile on his face as he walked onto the pitch after the final whistle to hug his players and applaud the fans after taking his tally to 362 wins in his 500 games along with 18 trophies

Pep Guardiola (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Guardiola says Man City has "no chance" of winning Premier League despite win in 500th game x 00:00

Even after marking his 500th game in charge of Manchester City with a much-needed victory, Pep Guardiola insisted his team has ¿no chance¿ of winning a fifth straight Premier League title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardiola looked visibly relieved after City ended a five-game winless run in all competitions by beating Leicester 2-0 on Sunday, only a second victory in 14 matches after the worst stretch of results in the Spanish manager's illustrious career.

The win still left City 14 points behind Liverpool after the leaders trounced West Ham 5-0 away, with Arne Slot's team also having a game in hand. So after winning an unprecedented four straight Premier League titles, Guardiola has already written off his team's chances before reaching January.

Also Read: Cummins becomes Rohit Sharma's prime nemesis in Tests to script unique record

"We are far away from winning the Premier League. We accept there's already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for", Guardiola said.

Just winning a game is a battle for City these days.

A team that used to easily beat teams like relegation-threatened Leicester by three or four goals found itself pegged back for much of the game despite Savinho's 21st-minute opener, and the hosts missed several good chances to equalize before Erling Haaland headed home City's second in the 74th.

"Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel", Guardiola said. "It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position. ... Hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment."

For the first time in a while, Guardiola had a genuine smile on his face as he walked onto the pitch after the final whistle to hug his players and applaud the fans after taking his tally to 362 wins in his 500 games along with 18 trophies.

"The players have given me a good present today, celebrating 500 games like this", he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.