Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Zverev helps Germany qualify Ruud wins but Norway out

Zverev helps Germany qualify; Ruud wins, but Norway out

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Siegemund later teamed up with Puetz to win the mixed-double tie in back-to-back sets.

Germany took a solid first step on Sunday in defence of their United Cup title with World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, Laura Siegemund and Tim Puetz starring in a emphatic 3-0 victory over Brazil.


Zverev assured the win by dominating Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 after Siegemund began with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia.


Also Read: Novak slams handling of major doping cases


Siegemund later teamed up with Puetz to win the mixed-double tie in back-to-back sets.

In Sydney, Norway’s Casper Ruud was put through his paces over nearly three hours  before downing Czechia’s Tomas Machac 7-6 (7/6), 5-7, 6-4. 

However, Norway crashed out after losing their women’s singles match and the mixeddoubles event to the Czechs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

