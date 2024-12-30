Zverev helps Germany qualify; Ruud wins, but Norway out

Siegemund later teamed up with Puetz to win the mixed-double tie in back-to-back sets.

Germany took a solid first step on Sunday in defence of their United Cup title with World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, Laura Siegemund and Tim Puetz starring in a emphatic 3-0 victory over Brazil.

Zverev assured the win by dominating Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 after Siegemund began with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In Sydney, Norway’s Casper Ruud was put through his paces over nearly three hours before downing Czechia’s Tomas Machac 7-6 (7/6), 5-7, 6-4.

However, Norway crashed out after losing their women’s singles match and the mixeddoubles event to the Czechs.

