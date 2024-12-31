Though Liverpool striker Salah is open to discuss a free transfer from Jan 1, he says focus is solely on team winning league after scoring in 5-0 West Ham rout

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s third goal against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Title comes first! x 00:00

Rampant Liverpool smashed West Ham 5-0 on Sunday to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points as Manchester City returned to winning ways at troubled Leicester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nottingham Forest climbed to second in the table with a fifth straight win at Everton while Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham conceded late to draw 2-2 against Vitor Pereira’s rejuvenated Wolves.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool look unstoppable in their quest for a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title, recording their 23rd win in 27 matches in all competitions this season. Luis Diaz opened the scoring against Julen Lopetegui’s hapless team on the half-hour, before Mohamed Salah set up Cody Gakpo for the second with some audacious footwork.

Also Read: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs to take 2-0 series lead

The Egypt international then scored his 20th goal of the season shortly before half-time to put the visitors in total control. Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 4-0 with a deflected shot from distance in the 54th minute and Diogo Jota completed the rout, courtesy of another Salah assist following a surging run.

“I enjoyed it a lot because it doesn’t happen many times that I could just sit back and enjoy,” said Slot, flying in his first season in the Anfield hotseat after replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s striking success has come against the background of mounting speculation over the futures of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil van Dijk.

All three can discuss a move to a foreign club on a free transfer from January 1 but remain focused on winning a second Premier League title together. “The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There are a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever