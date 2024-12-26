Breaking News
No. 1 Liverpool look to consolidate position against Leicester

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, licking their wounds after a brutal 6-3 hammering by Liverpool, face a tough assignment at high-flying Nottingham Forest. 

Mohamed Salah

Christmas Premier League chart-toppers Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to see off struggling Leicester on Boxing Day (Thursday). 


Meanwhile, both crisis-hit Manchester clubs will seek a festive fillip, with faltering champions City at home to Everton and United away to Wolves. 


Second-placed Chelsea host Fulham while in-form Arsenal will fancy their chances against relegation-threatened Ipswich on Friday, even without the injured Bukayo Saka. 


Liverpool are top of the table on Christmas Day for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Just once in the past seven top-flight campaigns in which they have sat at the summit on December 25, have they gone on to win the title. 

Arne Slot’s side returned to winning ways in style on Sunday, overwhelming Spurs following two frustrating draws. They are four points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand. 

It would be a huge surprise if they slipped up against Leicester at home, especially with Mohamed Salah enjoying a purple patch. The Egypt international is the first player to reach double figures for both goals (15) and assists (11) before Christmas in the history of the Premier League. 

Leicester won their first match under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy earlier this month but have collected just a single point in their past three matches, conceding nine goals.

