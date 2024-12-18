Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Its a pity Russell did so well last season

‘It’s a pity, Russell did so well last season’

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Liverpool
IANS |

Top

The 38-year-old took charge of Southampton in July 2023, helping them earn promotion through playoffs to the Premier League

‘It’s a pity, Russell did so well last season’

Arne Slot and Russell Martin

Listen to this article
‘It’s a pity, Russell did so well last season’
x
00:00

Following a 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Southampton sacked their manager Russell Martin, with the side currently bottom of the Premier League table.  


Also Read: Chelsea forward Mudryk confirms failed dope test


Liverpool head coach Arne Slot labelled the sacking of Martin as a pity ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against the Saints at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday. “In my opinion, it is a pity. These things happen. Russell Martin has done so well last season for Southampton. This season again, his side played good football. We experienced this when we had such a tough day over there. We only beat them 3-2.


“So, you always feel sorry if managers don’t get the chance to continue. Especially in these two situations, because for me they were managers who had a good idea of how they wanted to play with their team. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get enough points — then managers get sacked,” said Slot in a press conference.

The 38-year-old took charge of Southampton in July 2023, helping them earn promotion through playoffs to the Premier League.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool tottenham hotspur southampton football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK