‘It’s a pity, Russell did so well last season’

The 38-year-old took charge of Southampton in July 2023, helping them earn promotion through playoffs to the Premier League

Arne Slot and Russell Martin

Following a 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Southampton sacked their manager Russell Martin, with the side currently bottom of the Premier League table.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot labelled the sacking of Martin as a pity ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against the Saints at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday. “In my opinion, it is a pity. These things happen. Russell Martin has done so well last season for Southampton. This season again, his side played good football. We experienced this when we had such a tough day over there. We only beat them 3-2.

“So, you always feel sorry if managers don’t get the chance to continue. Especially in these two situations, because for me they were managers who had a good idea of how they wanted to play with their team. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get enough points — then managers get sacked,” said Slot in a press conference.

