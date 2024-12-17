Breaking News
‘I’m not good enough’

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Top

This is his worst run as coach after winning 33 major trophies at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City

‘I’m not good enough’

Pep Guardiola. Pic/AFP

‘I’m not good enough’
Pep Guardiola declared himself “not good enough” as Manchester City’s season sunk to a new low after a 1-2 defeat to Man United on Sunday. The four-time defending Premier League champs have lost eight of their last 11 ties in all competitions,  winning just once therein. City are fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.


“I’m the boss, I’m the manager, I’m not good enough. It’s as simple as that. I’m not doing well. It’s the truth,” said Guardiola, who has helped City win four Premier League titles in a row and six in the last seven seasons. He has won 15 major trophies here, including the Champions League. This is his worst run as coach after winning 33 major trophies at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City. 


City led 1-0 till the 88th minute before United scored  late, through Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.


