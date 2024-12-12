Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pep insists he will not take another club after Man City

Pep insists he will not ‘take another club’ after Man City

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“I feel this is enough. I’m going to stop. I’m not going to take another team,” Guardiola said. 

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said he would not “take another club” after ending his stint as Manchester City manager, although he left open the possibility of coaching a national team.


Shortly after signing a contract extension in November, Guardiola gave an interview in Manchester to visiting Spanish celebrity chef Dani Garcia, who posted the conversation on his YouTube channel. “I feel this is enough. I’m going to stop. I’m not going to take another team,” Guardiola said. 


Also Read: Guardiola confident Man City will bounce back from slump


“I’m not talking about the long-term future, but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now. I wouldn’t have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the training and so on. No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that’s different,” he added.

pep guardiola manchester city sports news football

